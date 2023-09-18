WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,482 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,587,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,068 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

