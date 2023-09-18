WJ Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.89. 867,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

