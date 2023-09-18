WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 428,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,057. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

