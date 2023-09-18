Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 9,434 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,626.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

