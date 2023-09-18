Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

