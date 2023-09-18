Worth Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.