Worth Asset Management LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 209,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 241.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $8.74 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

