Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.