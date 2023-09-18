Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $160,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JETS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $17.81 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

