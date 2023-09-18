Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,529,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,726,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

