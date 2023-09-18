Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

