Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

