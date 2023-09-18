Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Wingstop by 14.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $170.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $183.61. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

