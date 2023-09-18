Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

