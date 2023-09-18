Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $602,000 Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Price Performance

ProShares Short Financials stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. ProShares Short Financials has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

ProShares Short Financials Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.