Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 195,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

