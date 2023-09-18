Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,822 shares of company stock worth $15,666,074 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.50. 280,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,263. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

