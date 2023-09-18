Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,007,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

