Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $454,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $154.62. 22,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,167. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

