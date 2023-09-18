Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $609,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2,828.6% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,552. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $157.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,191,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,961 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

