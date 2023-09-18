Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.47 and a 200-day moving average of $438.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

