Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.83. The company had a trading volume of 125,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,172. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

