Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,387 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,021 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,053,770. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

