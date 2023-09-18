Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,162 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.94. 1,409,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,842. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

