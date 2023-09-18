Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,194 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 96.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $31.10. 39,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.