Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,270 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.03. 146,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,080. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

