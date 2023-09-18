Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,401 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.79. 18,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,337 shares of company stock worth $17,736,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

