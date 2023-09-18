Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 14,427 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,976,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,647,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,074.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

