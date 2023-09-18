Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,902. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

