Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 275,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.42. 123,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

