Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 3,135 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.65. 518,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,841. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

