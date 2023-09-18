Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 698 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 38.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,974. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

