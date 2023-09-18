Yatra Online’s (YTRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

