YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 561,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

