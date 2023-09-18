ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.59

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $470,213.72 and approximately $33.59 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

