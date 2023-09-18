Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.62. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 69,655 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

