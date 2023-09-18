Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

