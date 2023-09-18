Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

