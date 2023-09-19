10,485 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

