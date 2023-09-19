10,890 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

HES stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,746. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

