1,366 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 760,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

