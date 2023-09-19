163,302 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEM opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.