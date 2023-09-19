26,000 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.05% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 73.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

