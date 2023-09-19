26,598 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,022. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

