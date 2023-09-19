342,711 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

GM stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

