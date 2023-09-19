3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

