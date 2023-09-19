3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
NYSE:MMM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. 474,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.