69,466 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Peakstone Realty Trust accounts for 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PKST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 5,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,755. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
