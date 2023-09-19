908 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $315.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.37. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

