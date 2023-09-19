A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

